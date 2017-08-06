Nigeria: First Batch of Lagos Pilgrims Takes Off Saturday

Lagos — The first flight of Lagos State intending pilgrims from Nigeria to Saudi Arabia would take off on Saturday.

The inaugural flight hitherto scheduled for Friday was moved to Saturday due to logistics reason, according to the Commissioner for Home Affairs, Dr. AbdulHakeem Abdullateef.

He said the rescheduling of the inaugural flight was done for the safety and welfare of the pilgrims as they embark on the holy pilgrimage.

Med-View Airline, one of the official carriers appointed by the Federal Government, would airlift the pilgrims

The Commissioner who is also the Amir-l-Hajj noted that the first flight on a Boeing 747-400 aircraft will airlift 460 intending pilgrims from Agege, Ajeromi and Alimosho local governments with some state officials.

The second flight, according to him will airlift another 460 intending pilgrims from Apapa, Amuwo Odofin, Badagry, Epe, Eti- Osa and Ifako Ijaiye local governments on Sunday, 6th August, 2017.

Speaking further, AbdulLateef informed journalists that the third flight will transport additional 460 intending pilgrims from Ikeja, Ikorodu and Kosofe local governments on Tuesday, 8th August to the holy land.

At the end of the third flight, a total of 1380 intending pilgrims would have been airlifted on board Med-View airlines from the shore of Nigeria to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for this year Hajj exercise.