Kenya: Jubilee MCA Candidate in Nyamira Dies

A Jubilee candidate for Bogichora Ward in Nyamira County has died.

Family members said the ailing John Onsomu, 70, died on Friday.

His son, George Kebiro said the politician had been hospitalised for nearly two months.

"He has been in hospital in Kisii where he was diagnosed of hypertension and tuberculosis," he said.

Mr Onsomu was a teacher and an athlete. He had moved to the US where he lived for over 30 years before returning to Kenya and joined politics.

"He stayed in America for over 30 years. While there, he developed cancer and one of his legs was amputated," his son said.

Mr Onsomu later returned to Kenya and joined politics for the first time.

Last month, a Jubilee candidate for Kitutu Chache South died in a crash.

Leonard Gwaru Mwamba succumbed his injuries after he was involved in a crash.