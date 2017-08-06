South Africa: Police Search for Dead Jogger's Family

Police are looking for the family of the jogger who died after collapsing on Entabeni Road in Pinetown, west of Durban on Thursday night.

Lieutenant Colonel Thulani Zwane on Friday said the deceased white male, aged between 25 and 30, has short black hair.

"He was wearing blue shorts, green t-shirt and Asics running shoes," Zwane said.

The deceased was certified dead by paramedics at about 19:30 in Paradise Valley where he had collapsed.

A post-mortem will be conducted to determine the jogger's cause of death, Zwane said.

Garrith Jamieson, Rescue Care paramedics spokesperson, said when paramedics arrived they found people from the community doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the jogger.

"Advanced life support paramedics took over and placed the man on a manual ventilator and continued with a full resuscitation. After approximately 30 minutes, the patient showed no signs of life and was declared deceased on the scene," he said.

