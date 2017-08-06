Kenya: With Rudisha Out, Korir Carries Kenya's Hopes in London

Kenya's world indoor 600 metres record holder Emmanuel Korir will be a man on a mission when the battle for the now vacant men's 800 metres world title starts with the heats on Saturday.

The USA-based Korir may only be making his debut, but all eyes will be on the Kenyan trials winner who many think could be a possible successor to Olympic and world champion, and record holder, David Rudisha.

With Rudisha out injured, the field is now left for Korir and his colleagues, World Under-20 Championships titlist Kipyegon Bett and 2016 Diamond League Series winner Ferguson Rotich, to deliver title again for Kenya.

Kenya has won the two-lap title six times.

Bett is determined to uphold his steady rising graph with a podium finish after winning World Under-20 Championships title last year while Rotich is under pressure to deliver this being his third World championships without a medal.

Korir, who failed to make Kenya's team for the Africa Championships last year after being spiked to finish last during the 800m final at the nationals with a personal best of 1:46.94, believes that he now has the experience to conquer the world.

Since the nationals last year that saw him secure a scholarship University of Texas at El Pase (UTEP), Korir believes that the many races he has run in since then have given him the endurance and determination to perform.

Interestingly, Korir competed for the first in 800m at last year's nationals, having moved up from the 400m.

Korir's target was to get the qualifying time that could help him secure the scholarship in the USA.

"I had pressure from (coach) Paul Ereng to get the time and I took the shot," said Korir, who succeeded in his venture.

"It's after the nationals last year that I knew I could compete well in 800m."

SMASHED RECORD

Korir joined UTEP in August last year and represented his new university in cross country and a series of 10km and 8km races ahead of the indoor season this year.

Korir surprised himself when he cracked a new world indoor record of 1:14.97 in 600m at (ABQ Convention Centre) in New Mexico in January before braving an injury to clock 1:46.75 for victory in an indoor championships at the same place in February.

"These were the fastest times on USA soil and it really gave me motivation," said Korir, who went on to run an outdoor personal best of 1:43.72 in California before running a personal best of 44.67 in 400m in April to improve it to a World Championship time of 44.53 in May in Texas.

Come the Kenyan World trials, Korir was in top form to win in 1:43.83 before smashing his personal best and a world lead of 1:43.10 with victory in Monaco on his Diamond League debut.

"I now believe my running style will do the trick," said Korir, adding that Kenya has a strong team. "We all need to make it to the final and the challenge posed by rivals won't have a major impact."

Besides Commonwealth champion Botswana's Nijel Amos, who won in Paris (1:44.21), London (1:43.18) and Rabat (1:43.91), the Kenyans face Rome winner Adam Kszczot from Poland.

"It all about playing our cards well to reach the final then we plan from there," said Bett, the winner in Shanghai.

"I am determined to finish on the podium."

This will be Rotich's third world Championships, having lost in the semi-final in 2013 and finishing fifth in 2015.

"I know where I made mistakes and perhaps I should go up front this time," said Rotich.