Kenya: Mweresa Through to 400m Semis As Omae and Kibet Exit

African Games 400m silver medallist Boniface Mweresa saved Kenya some blushes when he qualified to the semi-final of men's 400m at the World Championships on Saturday as National 400m champion Collins Omae and Raymond Kibet fell by the way side in the preliminaries.

Mweresa clocked 45.58 seconds to finish fourth in the third heat won by Thebe Baboloki from Botwana in 44.82 but did enough to ease through among the best six losers to the semis due Sunday evening.

Omae and Kibet all failed to qualify for the semis, finishing eighth and fifth in the first and fifth heats respectively. Africa champion Isaac Makwala from Botswana won Kibet's heat with the best qualifying time of 44.55m, also beating 2009 and 2013 World champion LaShawn Merritt (USA) to second in 45.00.

World and Olympic 400m champion Wayde van Niekerk (RSA) won the second heat in 45.27.

"It feels great to qualify for the semi-finals and I can only hope for the best," said Mweresa, who finished fifth in 400m at the 2016 World Indoor Championships and seventh in 400m at the 2012 World Junior Championships.

Omae's reaction off the blocks seemed slow but picked on well at halfway but went out of gas at home straight to clock 46.10 seconds, in a heat won by American Fred Kerley in 44.92 followed by Trinidad and Tobago's Gordon Lalonde and Belgian Kevin Borle in 45.02 and 45.09 respectively.

"I think I should have performed better after setting the semi-finals as my target," said Omae. "I still thank God for bringing me this far, this being my first World event."

Omae said he will step up preparations for his second appearance at the Commonwealth Games next year in Gold Coast, Australia. Omae competed in 200m at the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

Kibet said he has gained good experience despite his performance.. "I will continue to train and hope to get a place in Team Kenya for the Commonwealth Games," said Kibet.