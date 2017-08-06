Kenya: Was Nasa Tallying Centre Raided? This Is What We Know

Photo: Jeff Angote/Daily Nation

From left: Nasa co-principals Isaac Ruto, Kalonzo Musyoka, Raila Odinga, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang'ula at the launch of the coalition's manifesto at Ngong Racecourse in Nairobi on June 27, 2017.

National Super Alliance (Nasa) has claimed that police raided its offices in Nairobi and carted away computers and destroyed servers.

Police have refuted these claims and said Nasa is yet to report the incident at any police station.

Here is what we know so far:

Friday evening around 10pm reports indicate that men wearing hoods and suspected to be police officers have raided Nasa offices.

Mr Paul Mwangi, who is the head of Nasa flag bearer Raila Odinga's presidential legal team, says that a raid is ongoing. Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama and Norman Magaya, the Nasa chief executive officer back this claim.

Nation reporters visit Nasa tallying centre at Sifa Towers and find no sign of raid.

Nasa co-principal Musalia Mudavadi addresses journalists saying hooded men raided their offices in Westlands. He claims the attackers ransacked the office, harassed its staff, who were in and took desktop computers, laptops and destroyed their servers and alarm.

Mr Dennis Onyango, Mr Odinga's spokesman, issues a statement saying police in hoods, armed with AK47 and machine guns raided different offices that host Nasa operations.

Police deny claims that they raided Nasa offices. Police Spokesperson George Kinoti said the allegations are not true and that Nasa has not yet reported the incident at any police station.

Siaya Senator James Orengo addresses journalists and alleges that those who broke into Nasa offices were looking for contacts of polling agents with the aim of compromising them. He also says four foreigners, who are friends of the opposition, are being held by police.

US Embassy says an American and Canadian held by police have been deported. Washington Post reports the two foreigners and two Ghanaians were assisting Nasa in its campaigns.