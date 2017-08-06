JULIUS Indongo and his team arrived to Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon for his historic super lightweight unification bout against Terence Crawford.

The undefeated pugilists will share a ring August 19 close to Crawford's home in Lincoln, Nebraska, serving as the main event of a Top Rank promoted card televised live on ESPN.

The Namibian contingent first took a plane from their capital of Windhoek to Amsterdam, the Netherlands which lasted half-a-day. After a three-hour break they departed to the City of Angels that took another eight hours. In Los Angeles they had to stand in line for immigration for three more hours that brought the overall travel-time to 26 straight hours.

"We are just excited to be here and feel blessed to get this opportunity to be part of such a big event," said Nestor Tobias, manager of Indongo, to BoxingScene.com following a quick rest.

The team contains two key sparring partners, former lightweight world champion Paulus Moses as well as welterweight prospect Mikka Shonena, who will help Indongo finish camp at this last stage of preparation. Julius is scheduled to train at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

According to Tobias, Julius is relaxed and looking forward to the biggest night of his career on the 19th.

Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) holds the WBA/IBF/IBO belts at super lightweight while Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) is the reigning WBC/WBO/Ring champion. The two are scheduled to have an all-belt unification that is extremely rare in boxing. - boxingscene.com