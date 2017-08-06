5 August 2017

The Namibian (Windhoek)

Namibia: Julius Indongo Hits Los Angeles

Tagged:

Related Topics

JULIUS Indongo and his team arrived to Los Angeles on Thursday afternoon for his historic super lightweight unification bout against Terence Crawford.

The undefeated pugilists will share a ring August 19 close to Crawford's home in Lincoln, Nebraska, serving as the main event of a Top Rank promoted card televised live on ESPN.

The Namibian contingent first took a plane from their capital of Windhoek to Amsterdam, the Netherlands which lasted half-a-day. After a three-hour break they departed to the City of Angels that took another eight hours. In Los Angeles they had to stand in line for immigration for three more hours that brought the overall travel-time to 26 straight hours.

"We are just excited to be here and feel blessed to get this opportunity to be part of such a big event," said Nestor Tobias, manager of Indongo, to BoxingScene.com following a quick rest.

The team contains two key sparring partners, former lightweight world champion Paulus Moses as well as welterweight prospect Mikka Shonena, who will help Indongo finish camp at this last stage of preparation. Julius is scheduled to train at Freddie Roach's Wild Card Boxing Club in Hollywood.

According to Tobias, Julius is relaxed and looking forward to the biggest night of his career on the 19th.

Indongo (22-0, 11 KOs) holds the WBA/IBF/IBO belts at super lightweight while Terence Crawford (31-0, 22 KOs) is the reigning WBC/WBO/Ring champion. The two are scheduled to have an all-belt unification that is extremely rare in boxing. - boxingscene.com

Namibia

General Hamunyela's Case Withdrawn

The trial of army commander Major-General Thomas Hamunyela that was scheduled to take place from Tuesday until today has… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Namibian. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.