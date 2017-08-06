Uganda: Minister Nakiwala Elected Fufa Vice President

The state minister for Youth and Children Affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi has today been elected 3rd vice president of the Federation of Uganda Football Associations (Fufa).

Nakiwala who is also the chairperson of Uganda Premier League side Express FC, was voted during the Fufa general assembly that took place at the Kabalega Resort hotel in Masindi district today, Saturday.

She beat Kirinya Jinja SS chairperson Diana Nyago in the elections as candidates for the Azam Uganda Premier League clubs to the FUFA assembly in June.

With that win, Nakiwala therefore recorded the 50% of the votes at the assembly to be declared third vice president.

The assembly also returned Moses Hassim Magogo for another four years (2017-2021) as the President. Magogo, also a co-opted executive member of the Confederation of African Football (CAF) and member of the FIFA ethics committee was un-opposed for the position of presidency and was declared president by Fufa electoral committee chairman, Sam Bakika.

A total of 72 votes were cast, 69 voted in Magogo's favour, one against while two were invalid votes.

"I am happy that I will have another four years to develop football in Uganda further. I thank you all for the support," said the 41-year Magogo.

He added that he does not know how he can be a president of a state minister [Nakiwala].

Officially, Magogo's new term will start after August 31 when this first term comes to an end. Former Tanzania FA president, Leodegar Tenga who represented FIFA and the Djibouti FA president who is also an executive member of the Confederation of Africa Football (CAF) and member of the FIFA competitions committee, Hassan Souleiman Waberi also attended the assembly as observers.

Justus Mugisha and Darius Mugoye were retained as first and second vice presidents respectively.

The executive committee members include: Mukiidi Kalyebala (North), Issa Magoola (Eastern), Hajji Abdul Lukooya (Buganda), Rogers Byamukama (Kitara region), Rasoul Ariga (West Nile), Kirizesitom Kalibala (Western region), Richard Ochom (North East region), Hamid Juma (Kampala Region) and Agnes Mugena (North East region).