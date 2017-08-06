Mali: UN Finds Mass Graves in Northern Mali Town

As renewed infighting among Tuareg groups threatens to derail a 2015 peace agreement, the UN has found mass graves in a northern Mali town. It also found evidence of the forced disappearance of children.

The UN mission - known as MINUSMA - uncovered "the existence of individual tombs and mass graves" in the village of Anefis, about 100 km (60 miles) southwest from the strategic city of town of Kidal, the mission said in a statement.

Investigators also uncovered evidence of forced disappearances, kidnapping and robbery around Kidal, it read.

