Uganda: Govt Deletes Teachers With Forged Papers From Payroll

Kampala — Hundreds of teachers have had their names scrapped off or are in the process of being removed from government payroll in an ongoing clean up exercise.

Some 'teachers', according to senior officials at the Ministry of Education, have the required qualifications but forged appointment letters and posting instructions from the ministry.

The validation exercise, according to authorities in the ministry, found that more than 500 teachers in government-aided secondary schools in western and eastern Uganda had forged documents.

Authorities at the Education ministry are currently vetting educational qualification certificates and other documents of an estimated 30,000 teachers in secondary schools across the country.

The ongoing validation exercise is aimed at weeding out fake teachers in the system as part of the government's attempt to improve standards and performance in public schools. After cleaning secondary schools, the ministry will focus on the 150,000 primary school teachers where the problem is said to be rampant.

The government, according to the officials, is also in the process of introducing competency tests for in-service teachers in primary and secondary schools.

Mr Sam Kuloba, the commissioner for government secondary schools, said: "We have already collected records of all teachers for identification and affected teachers are advised to relieve themselves of these duties before the law catches up with them."

The education service commissioner, Mr Mohammed Kassim Kaaya, also told Sunday Monitor on Friday that when the commission carried out the validation exercise from December last year to May in the greater western region, they established that 348 teachers had fraudulently accessed the payroll.

The Ministry of Education permanent secretary, Mr Alex Kakooza, confirmed the exercise and reiterated that the ministry was still verifying the documents to ensure that the ones deleted are those who forged documents.

Mr James Tweheyo, the secretary general of Uganda National Association of Teachers Union (Unatu), however, warned that the ministry should also be mindful of whom they delete because they might deleted the innocent, since some officials at the ministry allegedly issue fake documents to teachers at a cost.

Another ministry official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, told this newspaper that several other teachers have also been found to be sharing registration numbers, which creates a serious leakage on government spending.