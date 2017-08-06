Kampala — Workers at Uganda Broadcasting Corporation (UBC) have not been paid for two months over what the national broadcaster managers says is a "cash flow problem".

Workers who spoke to Sunday Monitor on condition of anonymity for fear of ramifications from their bosses, said the mood at Nile Avenue and other UBC offices is sombre.

"Well, we are having some cash flow issues but it is not true we have not paid them for June and July," UBC managing director Winston Agaba said in an interview. "We have tried to make some small payments but we are still getting additional payments. Next week, we shall be making extra payments," he said.

On its website, UBC says it "carries out its activities for and on behalf of the government" and "therefore requires government funding in order to sustain its operation".

Sunday Monitor understands that this is a conversation that has been going on, with workers recently asked to re-submit their CVs and other particulars to have their salaries and wages paid under the Ministry of Information and Communications Technology (ICT).

Management to pay

Citing examples of privately-owned media houses, which he said have failed to pay their employees for at least six months, Mr Agaba said UBC management was working round the clock to raise funds and pay the workers.

"We are working on a strategy to get out of that enclave of competing with you [private media] because right now, we look like competitors, going for the same clients benching for money. As a national broadcaster, we are devising means where we can become self-sustaining without competing with you in the private sector."

Among the interventions, he said, was restructuring of their programming to attract advertising from government.

The entity owns four television stations and 11 radio stations, broadcasting in more than 20 languages, among other things.

Last year, government set a committee to advise on reforms needed to revamp UBC. The committee was headed by Dr Peter Mwesige, a media expert.

The committee, among others, recommended a restructure and change of management and called for an amendment of the UBC Act to give the corporation more independence and increase government funding.

The committee advised it would be counterproductive to pump money into UBC before addressing systemic problems the corporation is grappling with.

Recent reports have revealed the corporation is struggling to generate internal revenue to finance its capital and operational requirements.