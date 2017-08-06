Kenya: Geoffrey Kirui Wins Gold for Kenya in Marathon

Boston Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya its first gold medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships after putting up a brilliant performance to clinch the marathon title on Sunday.

Kirui clocked 2:08.27 to edge out Ethiopia's pre-race favourite Tamirat Tola by 1min 22sec for the title, while Tanzania's Alphonse Simbu claimed bronze. Great Britain's Callum Hawkins, pushed by the home crowed, managed a fourth-place finish.

Kirui ran a tactical race and was shoulder-to-shoulder with Tola at the 21km mark with compatriots London Marathon champion Daniel Wanjiru and 2016 Mumbai Marathon titlist Gideon Kipketer struggling to keep up.

At one point, Tola sprung to the front but Kirui fought his way back to the front with the Dubai Marathon champion struggling.

Kirui led the race in a split of 1:05:28 at the half mark, 1:16:43 at 25km mark and 1:46:11 at 35km mark.

The Boston Marathon champion, who trains in Keringet, Nakuru County, is under the Global Sports Communication with Olympic champion Eliud Kipchoge and world silver medallist in 10,000m Joshua Cheptegei.

Kenya has won four gold medals in the men's marathon at the World Championships. Abel Kirui holds the championships record of 2:06:54 which he clocked during the Berlin games in 2009.