South Africa: Acid Thrown On Uber Driver's Face

An Uber driver sustained serious chemical burns when he was assaulted during the early hours of Sunday morning.

There have been conflicting reports on the incident, with police saying he was assaulted while picking up a passenger, and paramedics saying his passenger attacked him after being dropped off.

Police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubela said the man was responding to a request for an Uber ride at Waterval Estate in Northcliff, Johannesburg.

He was travelling in a Toyota Corolla from Sophiatown.

"When he arrived at Waterval, the man poured acid on his face and threw him out of the car. The man [the assailant] sped off, [in his own car]" Makhubela said.

ER24 paramedics spokesperson Werner Vermaak said they found the man on the side of the road on Milner street in East Town, Johannesburg, at around 02:00.

He had sustained severe chemical burns to his face and hands.

"According to the man, he arrived at his drop off location and was assaulted by his passenger and [a] liquid substance was thrown onto him," Vermaak said.

He was rushed to hospital.

Uber spokesperson Samantha Allenberg confirmed they were aware of the incident, saying it was deeply upsetting.

Allenberg said that while there have been conflicting reports about the incident, they were working closely with police.

"We're investigating the incident and have reached out to the partner's family to check on his wellbeing and offer our support. We stand ready to help the police with any information needed for their investigation," she said.

