Kwagga Smith will appear before a SANZAAR tribunal after receiving a red card in the Super Rugby final between the Lions and the Crusaders at Ellis Park on Saturday.

His dismissal just before half-time effectively ended the contest with the Lions, already 12-3 down needing to play the rest of the match with just 14 men. The Crusaders went on to win the final 25-17.

Smith is alleged to have contravened Law 10.4(e) Dangerous tackling of an Opponent when he made contact with Crusaders fullback, David Havili, in the air.

The Case is to be considered in the first instance by the SANZAAR Foul Play Review Committee which will take place on Monday, August 7, 12pm (SAST), 8pm (AEST), 10pm (NZST) via video conference.

All SANZAAR disciplinary matters are in the first instance referred to the Foul Play Review Committee to provide the option of expediting the judicial process.

For a matter to be dispensed with at this hearing, the person appearing must plead guilty and accept the penalty offered by the Foul Play Review Committee.

Source: Sport24