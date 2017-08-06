Kenya: Kipruto, Kemboi, Birech Reach Steeplechase Final

Olympic gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto on Saturday led World champion Ezekiel Kemboi and the 2015 Diamond League Series winner Jairus Birech in qualifying for the 3,000m steeplechase final, keeping alive the country's hopes of a podium sweep at the World Championships.

Conseslus won his semi-final in 8:23.80 with Kemboi and lucky Birech qualifying among the best losers after finishing fourth and fifth in the first and second semi-finals respectively.

It was a disastrous show from 2007 World champion Brimin Kipruto, who failed to make the final.

"I took it easy to qualify but I had a problem with my right angle, which I hope will be fine come the final on Tuesday," said Conseslus, who is eying victory after finishing second in 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.

Conseslus predicted a highly tactical final race where the athlete who will be mentally strong and I good shape shall prevail.

"I hope the physio will work on my ankle for a speedy recovery on Tuesday," said Conseslus, who warned about the danger posed by American Evan Jager and Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali.

STRONG FIELD

Conseslus also singled out 2011 and 2013 World bronze medallist Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad of France, who finished second in the first semi won by Elbakkali.

Elbakkali and Jager won the first and second semi-finals in 8:22.60 and 8:20.36 where Birech and Kemboi settled fourth and fifth in 8:23.84 and 8:20.61 respectively.

"They look strong but there is no way we shall let the title go."

"Kemboi handed the button to me at the Rio Olympic Games last year and I will do whatever is needed to protect that," said Conseslus. "It can't happen when I am just started my reign and Kemboi is about to hang his spikes."

Kemboi said they have to plan well for the race with Conseslus and Birech.

"I really didn't want to push after I looked at the time, which was pretty fast. I knew I would still qualify," said Kemboi, who is targeting a record fifth consecutive title.