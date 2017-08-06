6 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Kipruto, Kemboi, Birech Reach Steeplechase Final

Tagged:

Related Topics

By Ayumba Ayodi

Olympic gold medallist Conseslus Kipruto on Saturday led World champion Ezekiel Kemboi and the 2015 Diamond League Series winner Jairus Birech in qualifying for the 3,000m steeplechase final, keeping alive the country's hopes of a podium sweep at the World Championships.

Conseslus won his semi-final in 8:23.80 with Kemboi and lucky Birech qualifying among the best losers after finishing fourth and fifth in the first and second semi-finals respectively.

It was a disastrous show from 2007 World champion Brimin Kipruto, who failed to make the final.

"I took it easy to qualify but I had a problem with my right angle, which I hope will be fine come the final on Tuesday," said Conseslus, who is eying victory after finishing second in 2013 Moscow and 2015 Beijing.

Conseslus predicted a highly tactical final race where the athlete who will be mentally strong and I good shape shall prevail.

"I hope the physio will work on my ankle for a speedy recovery on Tuesday," said Conseslus, who warned about the danger posed by American Evan Jager and Moroccan Soufiane Elbakkali.

STRONG FIELD

Conseslus also singled out 2011 and 2013 World bronze medallist Mahiedine Mekhissi-Benabbad of France, who finished second in the first semi won by Elbakkali.

Elbakkali and Jager won the first and second semi-finals in 8:22.60 and 8:20.36 where Birech and Kemboi settled fourth and fifth in 8:23.84 and 8:20.61 respectively.

"They look strong but there is no way we shall let the title go."

"Kemboi handed the button to me at the Rio Olympic Games last year and I will do whatever is needed to protect that," said Conseslus. "It can't happen when I am just started my reign and Kemboi is about to hang his spikes."

Kemboi said they have to plan well for the race with Conseslus and Birech.

"I really didn't want to push after I looked at the time, which was pretty fast. I knew I would still qualify," said Kemboi, who is targeting a record fifth consecutive title.

Kenya

Geoffrey Kirui Wins Gold for Kenya in Marathon

Boston Marathon champion Geoffrey Kirui gave Kenya its first gold medal at the 2017 IAAF World Championships after… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.