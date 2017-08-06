Kenya: Blow to Farmers As Court Rejects Quick Payment for Coffee

A proposal to have coffee farmers paid promptly after delivering their produce to millers is among reforms that have suffered a setback following a court ruling.

The direct payment would have ensured farmers are remunerated promptly and without deductions, observed the National Task Force that President Uhuru Kenyatta appointed last year to restructure the ailing coffee sub-sector.

This was meant to curb malpractices such as hawking of fresh cherries, which is currently a major problem that the government is trying to resolve.

And now farmers say the move to oppose the regulations was motivated by cartels that want to continue milking poor farmers.

In his ruling, Justice George Odunga said the new regulations were unlawful, adding that they would expose players in the industry to uncertainty.

Stakeholders who spoke to Sunday Nation blamed millers and markers for supporting the Council of Governors, saying they had have formed a cartel to continue on exploiting farmers.

The task force had recommended that the government establishes a Central Depository Unit (CDU), which would pay farmers straight after delivering all their coffee for processing.

Currently, farmers wait several months for their earnings, which has encouraged illegal hawking of coffee.

Some farmers sell their coffee at farm gate prices to meet their financial needs instead of waiting more than six months for their proceeds.

This is threatening some co-operative societies in Central Kenya where brokers have been flocking to buy coffee from farmers.

On Wednesday, the High Court barred the Agriculture Cabinet Secretary and his Principal Secretary from implementing the contentious regulations proposed by the task force.

This was after the Council of Governors and the chairman of the New National Farmers Association, Mr Harrison Munyi, moved to court to oppose the regulations.

They argued that the task force did not involve farmers and that, without public participation, growers were not party to the proposals.

Establishment of the CDU had been opposed by some co-operative societies on the ground that it would push them out of business.

"If farmers are paid directly, this could kill co-operative societies," Gikanda Coffee Farmers Society chairman Mukuha Ciera said, adding that the societies had advanced growers loans especially for paying schools and farm inputs.

Another proposal that Mr Ciera said they had opposed is paying growers uniformly. All along, farmers have been receiving diverse returns according to what their coffee fetches at the auction.

In their proposal, members of the task force had suggested that all farmers should receive uniform amounts for their deliveries. But according to Mr Ciera, this cannot happen since the quality of coffee cannot be the same. The better the quality, the more money it attracts, he observed.

In an earlier interview, the chairman of the task force, Prof Joseph Kieyah, had said disparities in payment were some of the factors killing the coffee industry since some co-operatives pay more than others.

For instance, farmers who received the highest pay this year took home Sh119 for every kilogramme of coffee cherry delivered. Others received less than Sh40 for the same quantity.

Instead of taking their coffee to the factory, some prefer to sell it to brokers. And the brokers sell the same cherries to growers whose societies reward their members with better prices.

Due to the illegal hawking some societies can no longer meet their operation costs and they are now being told to merge with others for survival.

The ruling was described as a big blow to the sub-sector by a member of the task force who did not want to be named.

"We know the forces behind the move to suspend the reforms but we are hoping that new governors who can reason out with experts in the industry will be elected on Tuesday so that the work of restructuring the industry can continue," he said.