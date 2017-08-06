6 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: London IAAF World Championships - Three Nigerians Qualify for Women's 400m

Nigeria's Yinka Ajayi, Patience Okon-George and Margaret Bamgbose have qualified for Monday's women's 400m semi-finals at the ongoing International Association of Athletics Federations, IAAF, World Championships in London.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in Heat 2 of the race, Shaunae Miller-Uibo of Bahrain placed first with a time of 50:97secs at the championships that began on Aug. 4 and will end on Aug. 13.

Jamaica's Stephenie Ann Mcpherson placed second with 51:27secs, while Ajayi came third with 51:58sec to qualify for the semi-finals.

In Heat 5, lane 2, Okon-George was second with a time of 51:83secs, some seconds behind U.S. Quanera Hayes who clocked 51:43secs, while Zoey Clark of Great Britain came third in 51:88secs.

In Heat 6, Chrisann Gordon of Jamaica came first with 51:14secs, Botswana's Amantle Montsho was second with 51:37secs and Bamgbose third with 51:57secs.

The two main contenders, Olympic champion Miller-Uibo and world champion Allyson Felix, eased through to the 400m semi-finals.

Salwa Eid Nasser of Bahrain also took the opportunity to notch the quickest time in the heats with a time of 50:57secs.

Nineteen-year-old Nasser won the World U-18 title in 2015.

(NAN)

Nigeria

