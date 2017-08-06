Minister of Police Fikile Mbalula has lauded the SA Police Service on their swift response and the subsequent arrest of four men who allegedly assaulted a man and his wife outside of a KFC in Pretoria last week.

Mbalula called the attack a racist and barbaric act "committed by six white males, who attacked a black couple at Montana KFC, north of Tshwane, Gauteng".

"South Africa is a developing country, in its quest to resolve the national question. Our forefathers have collectively agreed that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, black and white.

"Therefore, no race must ever have a false notion of thinking that their own race is superior to the other. The path we have chosen as a country remains the correct one, no matter the difficulty we might face as a nation. United we stand, divided we fall."

On Wednesday evening, a couple was attacked at the drive-through of the KFC. A video of the assault surfaced and was widely shared on social media.

Four of the six alleged attackers were arrested on Wednesday and appeared in court on Friday, where three of them were denied bail.

It has also emerged that three of the four men were arrested previously on assault charges. One man has previously been found guilty of assault and the two others have pending assault cases against them, Gauteng police spokesperson Kay Makhubela told News24. Two other suspects are still at large.

"The alleged suspects are repeating offenders, who have made it their mission to torment our country. The police are working hard in search of the other two alleged suspects," Mbalula said.

"Our vision remains that of non-racial, non-sexist, prosperous and united South Africa. South Africans remain collectively on course, irrespective of minority views among us that are determined to derail us in achieving this dream."

Source: News24