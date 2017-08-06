Cameroon: Bonamoussadi - Two People Robbed At Gunpoint

Three armed bandits recently robbed a man at the Bonamoussadi neighbourhood. The victim was on his way home when he noticed that his gatekeeper was held hostage by a gunman.

Even at gunpoint, the gatekeeper struggled to whistle to his boss whose car had already been surrounded by two other gunmen. The house owner who had a gun on him was disarmed and tied up a distance away from his car and asked for his national identity card, probably to ensure that he was not a security officer.

When the assailants went into the car to collect the identity card, the man loosed himself from where he was tied, escaped and immediately contacted security forces. The security forces arrived shortly after when the assailants had vamoosed, having taken along with them an unrevealed amount of money.

J'aime