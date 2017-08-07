7 August 2017

The Nation (Nairobi)

Kenya: Bett Through As Korir, Rotich Exit in 800m Semis

Photo: Ayumba Ayodi/The Nation
Kenya's Boniface Mweresa reacts at the end of his 400m semi-finals heat at the World Championships in London on August 6, 2017.
By Ayumba Ayodi, Bernard Rotich

World Under-20 800m champion Kipyegon Bett will be a lone ranger in men's 800m final on Tuesday after compatriots Emmanuel Korir and Ferguson Rotich made a shock exit in the semi-finals at the London World Championships at the Olympic Stadium on Sunday.

It was a gun-to-tape performance for Bett, who is also the 2015 World Under-18 silver medallist, leading through 200m in 24.22 seconds and at 400m and 600m in 51.52 and 1:18.74 to win the third semi-final in 1:45.02.

The third semi was the fastest as the 2013 World 800m champion Mohammed Aman from Ethiopia sealed the last automatic qualifying slot in 1:45.40.

"I have no pressure having reached the final," said Bett. "I am going for gold and I fear none in the field, having competed against them before."

Frenchman Pierre-Ambroze Bosee and Thiago Andre from Brazil claimed the best losing times in 1:45.63 and 1:45.83 to sail through.

Rotich led through 200m and 400m in 24.57 and 52.95 but went out of gas in the last 200m to settle third in 1:46.49, missing out on qualification.

World 800m silver medallist Adam Kszczot, who is keen to upgrade his silver to gold, won the semi-final in 1:46.24 as Nijel Amos from Botswana sealed the last qualifying place in 1:46.29.

Korir, who stayed second, seemed to struggle at home straight to let Britain's Kyle Langford and Marcin Lewandowski from Poland pass him to settle for fourth place in 1:45.93.

Canadian Brandon McBridge won the semi-final in 1:45.53 followed by Langford and Lewandowski in 1:45.81 and 1:45.93.

Korir rued a bad leg injury, which he sustained in the first round.

"My back and legs were numb after the first round and that is what took tall on me," said Korir.

