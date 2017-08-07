Nigeria: Cleric Urges Buhari to Resign Over Ill-Health

Akure — The Anglican Bishop of Owo Diocese, Rt. Rev. James Adedayo Oladunjoye, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to resign his position and allow a healthy successor to take over the affairs of the country.

Oladunjoye, who stated this at the weekend during the second session of the 12th synod of the diocese, stressed that this would enable another qualified individual to take up the office immediately.

He lamented that going abroad severally within a four-year term in office to attend to health issues would not help the country but further jeopardise the state of the nation, especially during the prevailing economic recession period.

According to him: "The President has been ill for so many months of his tenure and so, is it not proper for this country to know the condition of the health of our President because he is no more a private person?

"He is a public property and if the President is not strong enough health-wise to continue as the leader of this country, it is better for him to resign so that another qualified individual can take up the office legitimately.

"Going abroad for several months within a four-year term in office will not help this country."

Oladunjoye, who also condemned the state of the nation's economy, said it is unreasonable for the common man to continue to live in abject poverty, urging government to discourage living on imported products by encouraging indigenous products.

He condemned the call by the Labour union in the country for the review of minimum wage, describing the request as wicked.

"If anybody in this country starts a struggle for the review of minimum wage, we are only calling for inflation in the country. We are only calling for joblessness again.

"So, when joblessness increases, we are going to experience more trouble and there would be war against all of us who presently think that we are living comfortably.

"So, may we appeal to those in Labour leadership that they should stop calling for review of minimum wage. There is also need for price control which can assist in stemming inflation."

Besides, the Anglican Bishop implored the Federal Government to monitor the spending of the Paris Club Fund so that the beneficiaries could actually benefit maximally from the money.