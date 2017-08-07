Nigerians Bound to Impact Global Arena, Says Osinbajo

Abuja — Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has declared that Nigeria will impact the global arena in various ways if the citizens continue to do what is right in public service.

A statement signed by his Senior Special Assistant on media and publicity, Laolu Akande yesterday said Osinbajo made the declaration at the Presidential Villa, Abuja when he received Dr. Oluyinka Olutoye, a U.S.-based Nigerian doctor who successfully led a medical team that operated on a foetus, winning U.S. and global acclaim for the feat.

Olutoye had also been an active member of another medical team that had separated a set of conjoined twins successfully in the U.S.

That team included two other Nigerian female doctors including his wife, Dr. Toyin Olutoye, an anesthesiologist, and Dr. Oluyemisi Adeyemi-Fowode, a paediatric gynecology fellow.

Osinbajo told Olutoye who was accompanied to the Villa by members of his family that "our country continues to shine in various ways, your achievement is remarkable in every sense."

Olutoye attributed his medical successes to his Nigerian training and education up till the university. He is a graduate of Medicine from the then University of Ife.