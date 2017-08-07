6 August 2017

Premium Times (Abuja)

Nigeria: It's Official - Osinbajo Withdraws Nomination of ICPC Board Members Being Investigated for Corruption

Tagged:

Related Topics

Photo: Premium Times
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
By Sani Tukur

The Presidency has withdrawn the nomination of Maimuna Aliyu and Sa'ad Alanamu from the board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other offences Commission, ICPC.

The two nominees were named by Acting President Yemi Osinbajo despite being under investigation for corruption by anti-graft agencies.

According to a report by ICIR, Mr. Alanamu is being investigated for corrupt acts allegedly committed when he headed a higher education institution in Kwara State, while Ms. Aliyu is said to have a longstanding case of abuse of office, misappropriation and diversion of public funds against her; for crimes allegedly committed when she held sway as the head of marketing at Aso Savings and Loans limited.

Presidency sources had earlier told PREMIUM TIMES the two nominees would be dropped.

In a series of tweets on Sunday, spokesperson to Mr. Osinbajo, Laolu Akande, said the government had decided to withdraw their nominations.

"We are stepping down 2 of the new ICPC board nominees who have ongoing investigation issues with the commission as this presents a conflict.

"This case presents a peculiarity as we have confirmed that the agency in which they are to serve is indeed investigating the two of them.

One of the board members under investigation, Maimuna Aliyu

"A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up this administration 'll always do the right thing.

"While existence of allegations or petitions against someone shouldn't necessarily disqualify them from considerations for appointments," Mr. Akande said.

Nigeria

Tragedy As Gunman Kills 47 Worshippers in Anambra

An unknown gunman yesterday invaded St. Philips Catholic Church located in Umuezekwe, Ofufe-Amakwa, Ozubulu community in… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.