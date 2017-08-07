The Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday received a U.S.-based Nigerian doctor who led a team that performed a remarkable feat.

Mr. Osinbajo received Oluyinka Olutoye, a Houston, U.S.-based Nigerian doctor who successfully led a medical team that operated on a foetus, winning U.S. and global acclaim for the feat.

In a rare medical feat that drew global applause, Mr. Olutoye brought out the foetus from a mother, Margaret Boemer's womb to remove a tumour from the foetus, and then restored the unborn baby to the womb successfully.

The mother then continued to carry the pregnancy to term, and later on, delivered the baby safely and well. She named her Lynlee Hope.

Mr. Osinbajo told Mr. Olutoye, who was accompanied to the Presidential Villa by members of his family including his wife and parents, that "our country continues to shine in various ways, your achievement is remarkable in every sense. People are bound to wonder. It's the kind that fables are made of. And this is from someone who is Nigerian-trained."

According to the acting president, "this country can be well run, we produce the best in every way, but it will take a lot of doing, by good men and women. This is what I have learnt in the past two years here. If we do the right things, day by day, we'll change and improve the Nigerian situation significantly."

The acting president also said "the problem is not about the availability of resources, but it's the management," recalling how the federal government is now doing more when funds are scarce than in the days when oil was selling at over $100 per barrel.

"When we were making over a $100 per barrel, we were owing oil JVC cash calls, not able to pay salaries and owing contractors. Now that we are down in earnings by 60 per cent, we have sorted out the problem of cash calls and are able to support states to pay salaries," he said.

Speaking earlier, Mr. Olutoye attributed his medical successes in the U.S. to his Nigerian training and education up till the university.

He is a graduate of Medicine from the then University of Ife, now Obafemi Awolowo University.

"All we have achieved from primary to university is from Nigeria, and I believe that Nigeria will surpass what we have achieved out there," he said.