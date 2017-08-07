6 August 2017

Nigeria: Cleric Urges Men to Resist the Temptation to Spank Wives

Pastor Tim Gbasha of Sheperd International Assembly, Jos, has advised men to always resist the temptation to spank their erring wives, "no matter the provocation".

Gbasha gave the advice while delivering a sermon on Sunday.

"Women get angry easily and could shoot hard words at their men, but true men must resist the temptation to hit their wives when provoked," he said.

Gbasha, in the sermon with the theme: "The Trials of Faith", noted that trials were constant companions of Christians, but said that they should not make one deviate from the ways of God.

"Women, when angry, can provoke their husbands. They can go round, like an aircraft in the runway, raining insults on their husbands.

"At such moments, the husbands should never hit them because that period is a trial of their faith," he said.

The Pastor admonished Christians to be strong during trials, pointing out that even Jesus faced trials.

He reminded the faithful of the trials that confronted Job.

"Job lost everything including his children, wealth, health, and all that was dear to him, but he kept the faith. He did not complain," he said.

Gbasha urged Christians to always be on the watch as the devil could use just anything, including wives, children, friends, neighbours and even colleagues, to bring them down.

