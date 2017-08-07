Nigeria: JAMB to Meet Over 2017 Admission Cut Off Marks

Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu has given the nod to the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) to hold a Policy Committee Meeting on the 2017 admission exercise for higher institutions and determine cut off marks.

JAMB spokesman, Dr Fabian Benjamin said in a statement yesterday that the board had obtained the approval of the minister to hold the meeting between August 21 and 22, 2017.

He said "This meeting will kick start the 2017 admission exercise. The policy committee would announce the cut off point for the 2017 admission exercise. All stakeholders including vice chancellors of universities, rectors of polytechnics and monotechnics and provosts of colleges of education would be in attendance."

He said the board had sent to all institutions a soft copy of printout of candidates, who chose them adding that his year, the board has sent candidates, who scored 100 marks and above in their UTME to the institutions in its flexible admission policy for institutions to determine the suitability of the candidates, in compliance with all laid down rules and regulations as determined by the proprietors of the institutions and approved by their senates.

He said "The board will ensure that criterion set by senate is strictly adhered to by the institutions admission officers and no shifting of goalpost in the middle of the admission exercise. This is to guarantee fairness and equity to all candidates."