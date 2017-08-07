7 August 2017

Daily Trust (Abuja)

Nigeria: Osinbajo Drops ICPC Board Nominees Under Probe

Photo: Premium Times
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo.
By Isiaka Wakili

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has dropped two persons nominated to be commissioners of the reconstituted board of the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission, who are said be under investigations by the ICPC.

The Senior Special Assistant to the Acting President on Media and Publicity, Laolu Akande, said via Twitter yesterday that the Presidency had confirmed that Mr Sa'ad Alanamu and Ms Maimuna Aliyu were being investigated.

The International Centre for Investigative Reporting had Friday reported that Aliyu, a former Executive Director at Aso Savings and Loans, was being investigated for alleged stealing and diversion of public funds and that charges were being drawn up against her by the ICPC before her appointment.

Alanamu was said to be under investigation for, among other allegations, bribery during his tenure as chairman of the Kwara State College of Education.

According to Akande, the Presidency is dropping Aliyu and Alanamu because the fact they are being investigated by the same commission in which they are to serve presents a conflict.

"A basic check showed no court convictions against them. But when weighty petitions come up, this administration will always do the right thing," Akande twitted.

