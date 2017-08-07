7 August 2017

The Guardian (Lagos)

Nigeria: JAMB to Announce Cut-Off Marks for 2017 Admission On August 21

By Kanayo Umeh

Abuja — The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has said it will announce the cut-off points for the 2017 admission exercise on Monday, August 21, 2017.

It also said the Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, had given the Board approval to hold the policy committee meeting on 2017 admission.

In a statement issued yesterday in Abuja, the Board said the meeting would kick-start the 2017 admission exercise.

"This year, the Board has sent candidates who scored 100 and above in their JAMB examination to the institutions in its flexible admission policy for institutions to determine the suitability of the candidates in compliance with all laid down rules and regulations as determined by the proprietors of the institutions and approved by Senate of the various schools.

'The Board will ensure that criterion set by Senate are strictly adhered to by the institutions' admission officers and no shifting of goal-post in the middle of the admission exercise. This is to guarantee fairness and equity to all candidates," the statement said.

Meanwhile, the Registrar of the Board during the foundation laying ceremony for a 500 capacity twin CBT centre in Osogbo, Osun State, advised all CBT centre owners to ensure that their centres are up to date as the Board would not compromise on the 2018 accreditation exercise.

