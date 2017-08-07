Uganda: Bobi Wine Fires Up Gulu With Music and Politics

Photo: Bobi Wine

Bobi Wine

Gulu — Kyadondo East Member of Parliament Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine on Friday received heroic welcome from hundreds of his fans in Gulu Municipality.

The musician turned politician, later entertained thousands of fans at Smilling Panda Bar and Restaurant where he staged a colourful one and half hour music sow with his Fire Base Crew member Nubian Li.

From songs like Muna Uganda, Kigwa Leero, Mazzi mawamvu, Ghetto superstars, Aidah, Size yo, Paradiso to Dembe, Mr Money among others, Kyagulanyi thrilled his fans till the wee hours of Saturday.

The fans enthusiastically sang along the Ghetto president.

The concert had a line-up of Gulu-based artists like Bosmic Otim, Okeng Born Town, Polite Mosko & Sherry Princess who also moved the crowds.

Although it was night of entertainment, Bobi Wine delivered some political messages.

He asked Ugandans to participate in the governance of their county.

"I believe you are all young people and want to be in Uganda in the next twenty, thirty or forty years. It's important that we don't let the management of our country to politicians. We must get involved, we did it in Kyadondo," Mr Kyagulanyi said.

Mr Kyagulanyi also urged the revellers to task their leaders not to change the Constitution.

His message comes amidst a debate on the proposed amendment of Article 102 (b) of the Constitution that seeks to lift the age limit of 75 years for presidential candidates.

"Stand up and tell your leaders, put them on pressure so that they don't tamper with the Constitution, because Uganda can move on from one leader," Mr Kyagulanyi said amidst cheers.

What locals say

Brenda Acan, 24 a resident of Gulu Municipality said: "He is the only MP who has proven to be pro people. Our very own in this districts have never spoken about this much rumoured move to lift the presidential age limit."

Mr Patrick Omony said: "We need defiant leaders who do not cowardice to protect the constitution from being raped because of greed for money. Our leaders should stand up and say no this move to lift the presidential term limit."