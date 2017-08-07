Uganda: Construction of Uganda's Oil Pipeline Flagged Off in Tanzania

Photo: PPU

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni being welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart John Mugufuli in Nchongoleani, Tanga in Tanzania.

President Yoweri Museveni together with his Tanzanian counterpart, John Pombe Magufuli, have today, Saturday laid a foundation stone to kickstart the construction of Uganda's crude oil pipeline.

The $3.55 billion (about Shs 12.6 trillion) 1,445km crude oil pipeline believed to be the world's longest, will run from Hoima in Uganda to Tanga in Tanzania.

At the commissioning event in Tanga, Tanzania, Museveni said that the pipeline is not a two-country infrastructure but an East African project meant to benefit all member states.

"This is a great event for the two countries and for East Africa. This pipeline is not just for the crude oil of Uganda; it can become an East African Pipeline. There are already hydro-carbon resources detected in Eastern Congo, the Semliki valley; there are confirmed hydro-carbon resources in the Turkana area of Kenya; there are also possibilities of hydro-carbons in Tanzania, Rwanda and Burundi", Museveni said.

Construction of the pipeline was initially expected to be completed by 2020 and was increasingly looking unlikely but Tanzanian President Magufuli said even if it means working day and night, construction must be completed within the specified period with no delays.

The 24-inch diameter pipeline will move 216,000 barrels of oil per day at a cost of about Shs 44,000 per barrel.

According to Museveni, Uganda has 6.5 billion barrels of oil so far in 40% of the potential area.

"Consequently, there will be both the refining of oil in Uganda in order to produce petrol, diesel, aviation fuel and other petro-chemical products such as plastics. There is also associated gas which we shall use to produce some electricity and, maybe, get some nitrogen to add to our phosphates and potassium to produce the NPK composite fertilizers to support our agriculture", he added.

In January, Uganda and Tanzania awarded the Front-End Engineering Design contract for the pipeline to American Gulf Interstate Engineering.

Tanzania had offered a "fiscal incentives package" that led Uganda to choose it over Kenya as the favoured host for the pipeline.

However Ugandan government officials at never disclosed the said incentives at the time. Kenya had bid to host the same pipeline, which would have allowed it to earn transit fees and also transport its own crude in the Lokichar basin in the northwest.

Museveni today revealed the incentives that Tanzania offered. They include; no transit fee, no VAT, no corporate income tax, depreciation tax holiday for 20 years, free corridor (land) where the pipeline infrastructure is going to be built. According to Museveni, the Tanzanian government also promised to take up some shares in the pipeline.

With all these concessions, Museveni says, it enabled Uganda "to end up with a tariff fee of $12.2 per barrel, thus enabling the pipeline to remain profitable. The current price of oil in the world of about $50 per barrel notwithstanding."