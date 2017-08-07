Tanzania: Magufuli Wants Oil Pipeline Completed Before 2020

Photo: PPU

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni being welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart John Mugufuli in Nchongoleani, Tanga in Tanzania.

Tanga — President John Magufuli has asked contractors of the Hoima -Tanga pipeline to expedite and complete the planned construction before 2020 for East African countries to start benefiting from their own oil.

"Three years are too long and you can finish before that time if you work day and night," he said during a ceremony to lay a foundation stone at Chongoleani village, some 30km out of Tanga town on Saturday.

The ceremonies were attended by government officials from Tanzania and Uganda and companies involved in the 1445km project at the public gathering which attracted thousands of Tanga residents.

Dr Magufuli also assured the investors of the $3.5 billion project to be confident with the commitment of the two countries - Tanzania and Uganda - in the project.

"Just work hard and deliver what we agreed," he said.

Dr Magufuli also assured the public that anyone who is evicted to pave the way for the pipeline will be compensated in accordance with the law.

Dr Magufuli and his Ugandan counterpart, Yoweri Museveni, laid the foundation stone of the construction of the pipeline on Saturday.