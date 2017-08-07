Nigeria: Boko Haram - Army to Train NSCDC, Police in North-East, Minister Says

The Nigerian Army said on Sunday that it had concluded plans to train mobile strike team among personnel of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, NSCDC, and the police fighting Boko Haram in the North-east.

The Minister of Defence, Mansur Dan-Ali, said this in Maiduguri at the graduation of the army's Mobile Strike Team at the Nigerian Army Special Forces School, Buni Yadi, in Yobe.

Mr. Dan-Ali said that the ministry was starting a programme for the police and personnel of the NSCDC to relieve the military special strike task force.

"The pilot training will be in Bama, where the NSCDC and the Police will take some of the key areas of the operation.

"My visit was designed to appraise the training of the counter-insurgency school. I have spent a lot of time to go round and listen to their problem, with a view to addressing some of the challenges.

"You must be aware that in recent times, there have been spates of frequent ambush attacks and suicide bombings by Boko Haram insurgents.

"These recent of attacks by pockets of Boko Haram insurgents only show that they have been weakened and degraded.

"We are here to with the Chief of Army Staff to adopt new adopt new strategies by training and re-training our troops on how to respond to quick attacks and dismantle ambushes.

"The anti-ambush, shooting range and patrol drift are some of the new strategies adopted to respond to quick attacks by the insurgents," the minister said.

