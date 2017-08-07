South Africa: Case Opened Against Deputy Minister Over Alleged Assault

The office of Police Minister Fikile Mbalula has confirmed that a case has been opened against deputy higher education minister Mduduzi Manana for an alleged assault against a woman at the weekend.

"The case was opened, and now the law needs to take its course," Mbalula's spokesperson Vuyo Mhaga told News24 on Monday.

The alleged incident happened at the Cubana in Fourways, Johannesburg in early hours of Sunday morning, according to alleged eyewitness accounts on social media.

A social media post shows images of the injuries Mandisa Duma suffered after the alleged assault.

The deputy minister's office could not be reached for comment on Sunday night and early on Monday morning.

The manager of the Cubana branch declined to comment to News24.

A social media post by SABC reporter Lumko Jimlongo said the incident occurred when the woman allegedly called Manana gay. Another post on social media said the incident allegedly occurred during a debate in Cubana over African National Congress leadership.

An alleged voice recording of a call purportedly with Manana also surfaced on social media.

The ANC Women's League said in a statement on Monday morning that it noted the "disturbing reports alleging that the deputy minister... and his friends physically assaulted women at a pub in the past weekend".

"The ANCWL condemns violence against women and perpetrators must face the might of the law. Whilst we take into account the principles of innocent until proven guilty, the ANCWL is resolute in supporting the victims of violence and wishes to reiterate this position.

"Based on media reports, we are led to believe that a case has been reported to the police and we urge all witnesses to come forward to assist law enforcement agencies in resolving the matter."

News24