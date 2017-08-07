Tanzania: Tanga Hotels to Take Advantage of Pipeline

Photo: PPU

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni being welcomed by his Tanzanian counterpart John Mugufuli in Nchongoleani, Tanga in Tanzania.

OWNERS of hotels and lodges in Tanga Region have expressed optimism over a bright future of their businesses, ahead of the laying of the foundation stone for the Hoima-Tanga oil pipeline project today.

Tanga Lodge and Hotel Own ers (TALOHOA) yesterday said they have plans to build capacity among its members so that they can offer better services to customers to meet the demand brought by the project in the region.

The Chairman of the association, Mr Ludovick Kaale, told the 'Daily News on Saturday' that already the industry has started seeing a positive trend in the number of customers, many of them visiting the region for the project activities.

He stated that since the beginning of the process to initiate the project, the business in hospitality industry has continually improved. "We are going to have a meeting next week, during which we will strategize on how to improve the industry, including having hos pitality courses for our members," Mr Kaale noted.

In the meantime, he said the association which has a total of 92 members has insisted on them to embrace the issue of hygiene by cleaning their hotels and keeping the environment clean always.

He thanked President Magufuli for making efforts to ensure that the project takes place in Tanga. "We are grateful to our president for his efforts, because the pipeline will lift up our economy. We will never forget him," he said.

According to him, the hospitality industry in the region started becoming vibrant from 2005 as a result of the growth of the city. With the availability of a number of historic sites, the region is among tourist destinations, which created opportunities in the sector.

The Manager of Nyinda lodges, Mr Atanas Kuchungura, said nowadays business has been good, noting that the number of customers has more than doubled. He explained that one of their lodges, which was previously renting hardly 10 rooms per day, now sees over 20 rooms occupied every day.