Two men accused of killing a 16-year-old boy in Coligny, North West, are expected to appear in the town's magistrate's court on Monday.The case was previously postponed to August 7 for the decision of the Director of Public Prosecutions on whether to prosecute, or if the case should be transferred to a regional court or the high court.

Pieter Doorewaard, 26, and Philip Schutte, 34, allegedly caught Matlhomola Moshoeu stealing sunflowers on April 20.

They claimed they were driving him to the local police station when he allegedly jumped off their bakkie and broke his neck.

An eyewitness alleges he was pushed off.

Some residents claimed he was killed because he was black, which apparently sparked a protests in the area.

Doorewaard and Schutte were out on bail of R5 000 each.

