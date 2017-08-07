Photo: Ayumba Ayodi/The Nation

Kenyan sprinters Collins Omae (400 metres) and Mark Otieno (100m and 200m) serve themselves breakfast on August 3, 2017 in London.

London — After falling in the second round of his 100 metres race, Kenya's Mark Otieno hopes for an improved show in the 200m heats on Monday.

Before Mike Mokamba and Carvin Nkanata competed at the 2015 Beijing World Championships in Beijing, Kenya had gone for 20 years without a representative in the 200m at the world competition.

Charles Gitonga had been the last Kenyan to compete at the 1995 Gothenburg (Sweden) edition.

After his experience in the 100m where he made history as the first Kenyan to compete over the distance at the world competition, Otieno says he will now take it easy.

"It's another tough battle coming up against some of the world's top athletes" said Otieno.

"I have mingled with them and for sure it's all about quality training and exposure to good facilities."

Otieno is representing Kenya for the third time after competing in 100m at the 2015 African Games in Congo and 4x200m at 2017 World Relays in Bahamas.

It's at the nationals in June where he clocked 20.41seconds in 200m to qualify for the World Championships before breaking the national 100m record in a new time of 10.14, missing the World Championships standard time of 10.12.

However, he got the node after falling 38th overall in the targeted number of 56 athletes.

With the defending champion Usain Bolt, who had won a record four successive titles, out of contention, the field looks open.

But who will fit in the big spikes left by the Jamaican?

Bolt himself has hinted that he believes it will be the South African who is currently world and Olympic champion at 400m, 25-year-old Wayde van Niekerk, who will be seeking a 200m and 400m double in London.

But also seeking that double will be Botswana's in-form 30-year-old Isaac Makwala, whose 19.77, set on the same day as a sub-44-second 400m in Madrid on 14 July, replaced Van Niekerk's best of 19.84 at the top of this season's leading lists.

Jamaica's Yohan Blake, joint sixth on the 2017 list with a clocking of 19.97 and with the second fastest 200m of all time, 19.26, to his credit from the 2011 Brussels, is also in contention.

MERRITT STARTS WELL

Meanwhile, Aries Merritt's bid to win the world 110 metres hurdles title two years after undergoing a kidney transplant got off to a smooth start on Sunday.

The 31-year-old American -- whose sister LaToya donated a kidney to him days after he won world bronze in Beijing in 2015 -- cruised through his first round heat at the London Stadium where he won Olympic gold in 2012.

"My whole purpose in life is to inspire others and I hope everyone can take the lesson you can succeed if you put your mind to it," said Merritt after his heat.

However, the world record holder has tough opposition barring his way including the man who succeeded him as Olympic champion Omar McLeod, who is intent on breaking Merritt's world mark.

However, he looked sluggish in his heat before finding enough to come through and win it.

"I was just playing it safe and saving myself for the final. I was just being race smart," he said.

"There is nothing wrong with my fitness. I am ready to go."

Earlier American Kerron Clement opened his campaign for a third world title in the 400m hurdles easing home in 49.64sec but veteran Puerto Rican Javier Culson looked a shadow of the man who won two world silvers and an Olympic bronze finishing sixth in the same heat and failed to go through as a fastest loser.

"I feel in shape but I am not 20 anymore, so I can't run two fast races in a row. I'm ready to peak at the right time and I am fully prepared for a 47 to win," said 31-year-old Clement.

Clement's chances of a third gold were enhanced considerably when the fastest man in the world this year Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands showed his inexperience in major events and was disqualified after finishing second in his heat.