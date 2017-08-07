Malawi: Applications Start for UK's Prestigious Chevening Scholarships

The Chevening Secretariat is accepting applications for UK Government scholarships to study in the UK in 2018/2019, the British High Commission in Lilongwe has announced.

The window for applications for Chevening Scholarships is open between 7 August and 7 November 2017, with applications to be submitted via www.chevening.org/apply.

Chevening Scholarships are awarded to individuals with demonstrable leadership potential who also have strong academic backgrounds.

The scholarship offers full financial support for future leaders to study for any eligible Master's degree at any UK university while gaining access to a wide range of exclusive academic, professional, and cultural events.

There are more than 1,500 scholarships on offer globally for the 2018/2019 academic year, representing a significant investment from the UK Government towards developing the leaders of tomorrow.

British High Commissioner to Malawi, Ms Holly Tett, said UK's higher education sector promotes the exchange of information and ideas, as well as the building of knowledge and networks, saying Chevening Scholars find themselves immersed in that world, and emerge having grown academically, professionally and personally as a result of their time in the UK.

"Chevening Scholars share the best their country has to offer with those they meet in the UK, and then share the best the UK has to offer when they return home. The role Chevening Scholars and Chevening Alumni play in building bridges between countries is as important now as it has ever been.

"Over the last 34 years, many have been selected for a Chevening Scholarship and have subsequently gone on to become respected leaders across a range of sectors. In Malawi, Chevening Alumni contribute at the highest levels across government, the private sector, media and civil society. Becoming a part of the Chevening network instils a strong sense of pride and responsibility. I've personally seen how this opportunity is able to transform lives."