Malawi: Wize Scholar Entertainment Invests in Hip Hop Events Management

For the first time in Malawi music history, a newly established entertainment outfit, Wize Scholar Entertainment has pledged itself in full time Hip Hop events management.

Owned by veteran Hip Hop artist Geoff Chirwa also known as Black Mind, the outfit intends to host Hip Hop events including live shows, festivals and conferences in the country.

"After seeing a void where much effort is put in urban music, I thought it wise to start something which will focus more on Hip Hop as a culture. I started this idea 3 years ago but now am going full throttle," Black Mind disclosed in an exclusive interview on Tuesday.

He observed that Hip Hop has been given a bad name because of what the mainstream media advocates.

"This genre is more than music. It's more than what people hear on the radio or watch on TV. It is a culture that promotes peace, love, unity and having love. But, on TV, all you see is sex, drugs, guns and alcohol which is contrary to what the culture advocates," he explained.

He further attributed the lack of sponsorship in Hip Hop events to bad publicity that the older generation has been exposed to.

"Most of the companies are owned and managed by old people who have a bad feeling towards Hip Hop. So, since they don't understand us and they can't help us, we are going to do it ourselves," he challenged.

He then said the first event will have Kenny Klips, 3rd Eye, L-planet, Trudocsy, Kananji, Genii Black, Blakmind and DJ Milatino among others as headliners.

"Mind you I will still be putting out music though, it don't mean am quitting making music," he said.

Black Mind has been in the music industry since 1995.

He accredits that he learned and got influenced from Malawi's Hip Hop pioneers such as Black Boy, Bywell C, Nyasa Vibes Crew, Boyz Lazy, Solo and LC Definition.

In 1999 he released a single which enjoyed airplay on power 101 Hip Hop Drill show by DJ Gwynz. Later on the years he was absent only to release two albums called Soul from Within (2010) and Lyrical Messenger (2011) respectively.

In 2016, he made history for becoming the first artist to release four albums at once. The albums are namely Wize Scholar, Unseen Unheard, The Unscripted Project and Spiritual Notes Collabo album with GodsKho (of Disciples).

The Blantyre veteran emcee/lyricist is a member of Hip Hop group Black League.