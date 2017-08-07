Zimbabwe: Caps United Return to Winning Ways

Troubled PSL champions Caps United returned to winning ways on Sunday with a 1-0 defeat of Sunday Chidzambwa's ZPC Kariba, thanks to a wonder strike by Dominic Chungwa.

The forward struck in the 61st minute, bringing relief to a side that had gone for five matches without a win.

Going into Sunday's encounter which was played at the National Sports Stadium, the Harare side's spirits were low after they had lost four of their last matches and drawn one.

But with all the pressure on them to reprise their great form of last season, it took the stocky striker to produce a single-handed effort that sank the visitors.

Makepekepe assistant coach Fungai Tostao Kwashi was all praises for his boys saying they gave it their all when all seemed not to be working out for the green shirted family.

"Yes, it was a very important win, an ugly win, we wanted it, we loved it, three points in the bag and we never and we are never satisfied with ourselves.

"We will go back and keep working hard. We are praying harder," he said.

However, while the champions celebrated victory, the feeling was evidently different on the opposite side as the power generators' transformers have failed to produce enough energy to propel them to victory in their past three matches.

ZPC Kariba was in need of a win to break from two goalless draws played with How Mine and Yadah in their past two matches.

Coach Sunday Chidzambwa felt let down by his charges he said lacked the fighting spirit.

"We never fought and as a result we never created any meaningful chances. We only started to come into the game when Caps United had already scored," said the veteran coach.

"Congratulations to Caps United for the way they fought for the three points. They fought from the word go until the final whistle.

"That's how a team wins points."