South Africa: #UniteBehind Coalition Marches Against Zuma

The #UniteBehind coalition will take to the streets of Cape Town on Monday afternoon to apply pressure on MPs to vote for the removal of President Jacob Zuma during a no confidence motion against him this week.

Former deputy finance minister Mcebisi Jonas is expected to address the crowd.

The coalition, which is made up of over 20 community, activist and faith-based organisations, will march from Keizersgracht Street to Parliament at 15:00.

The motion of no confidence against Zuma is expected to be heard on Tuesday.

National Assembly Speaker Baleka Mbete is also expected to make an announcement on Monday afternoon on whether the vote of no confidence will be conducted via secret ballot.

According to #UniteBehind, other speakers include Anglican Archbishop Thabo Makgoba and Methodist Presiding Bishop Zipho Siwa, as well as "youth, women, pensioners, LGBTI activists, nurses, teachers, workers and unemployed people" who are taking to the street to "demand an end to the theft and impunity taking place".

Marches in support as well in opposition to Zuma will take place on Tuesday. #UniteBehind said it was not joining the anti-Zuma march on the day of the motion as it did not want to get involved in party politics.

"We intend for the character of our march against the Zuma Presidency to be educational, embracing, inclusive and diverse; instead of listening to a line-up of leaders from every political party, who will understandably using the platform to promote their organisations.

"We will use the march to educate ourselves in a non-partisan manner about state-capture, democracy and social justice, and will hear from a wide range of often marginalised and excluded voices of our society. Everyone is welcome at the #UniteBehind march, even those who want to wear their party t-shirts, including the blue [DA] and red [EFF] ones."

News24