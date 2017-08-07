Photo: Kanyiri Wahito and Charles Kimani/The Nation

Jubilee’s President Uhuru Kenyatta, left, addresses a rally at Afraha Stadium in Nakuru. Raila Odinga of Nasa spoke at Uhuru Park on August 5, 2017.

With campaigns officially over, President Uhuru Kenyatta and his opponent Raila Odinga spent their time in worship places or with close family members Sunday.

The President and his deputy William Ruto went to church in Umoja and Roysambu estates in Nairobi while Mr Odinga took his grandchildren to the Hub in Karen.

PRAYER

At Deliverance Church Umoja, Mr Kenyatta appealed to Kenyans to love one another.

"We are a prayerful nation. Let us thank God for enabling us live in peace," the President told the congregation.

After the service that ended at noon, the pair headed to Jesus Winners' Ministry, Roysambu for another service.

The President said he was grateful to God for enabling him hold more than 530 campaign rallies countrywide.

RALLIES

The campaigns began on May 28.

"God has been gracious to us. We have traversed every part of this country and He has kept us whole.

"We want to ask Christians, Muslims, Hindus, and everybody to pray for peace as we head to the General Election on Tuesday," Mr Kenyatta said.

He added that the political differences witnessed between his Jubilee camp and the opposition National Super Alliance was democracy.

DEMOCRACY

The campaigns were characterised by emotions and name-calling.

At the Roysambu church, where he also attended a service before the 2013 General Election and when his case and Mr Ruto's had just started at the International Criminal Court, President Kenyatta repeated his message of peace and prayers.

Mr Ruto said Kenya would emerge the winner in Tuesday's General Election.

"We want to ask countrymen to pray for Kenya on Tuesday so that we silence every rumour, arrest the tongue of every lie and confusion, so that Kenyans can have a peaceful election," the Deputy President said.

"We thank God for keeping us alive all this time. We have had issues to talk about during campaigns and that is a step forward in Kenya's democracy."

FUN DAY

Mr Odinga, the Nasa presidential flagbearer, took his two grandchildren -- Safie and Senayi -- for a day out at the Hub, Karen.

The opposition chief looked jovial and relaxed.

He mingled freely with patrons and staff at the upmarket shopping mall.

Those who had the opportunity to get close to the man they only see on TV or in newspapers, took advantage of it.

NASA

For some, it was a lifetime chance to get close to a man who may be the country's fifth head of state.

Selfies and applause as Mr Odinga made his way around the mall were in plenty.

The children playing nearby were not left behind.

As some shouted the veteran opposition figure's two names, others were contented with the "Nasa" chant.

PREPARATIONS

For his part, the man credited for the freedoms Kenyans enjoy today, wasted no opportunity.

He warmly acknowledged the pleasantries and even played with his two grandchildren and the others around.

Mr Odinga accompanied the children to ride Segways, the miniature motorised animals and the hover balls.

"I woke up early in the morning, exercised and thereafter had breakfast with my family," Mr Odinga told journalists.

"Some pastors came home to pray for me and my family. Thereafter, I went to meet with my campaign committee. We had discussions about the final preparations for the elections."

PEACE

Mr Odinga said when he finished that, he went back home to have lunch with family.

"I decided to bring my grandchildren to the Hub and buy them ice-cream and hamburgers," he said.

On Sunday, President Kenyatta read from the same script Mr Odinga did on Saturday, appealing to Kenyans not to turn against one another during or after the elections.

"Wake up and vote for whoever you want on Tuesday, because that choice is the hallmark of our democracy," Mr Kenyatta said.

"Then go home, talk to your neighbour who may have made a different choice, show love to one another. Nothing, not even politics, should turn you against your neighbour."

Only President Kenyatta spoke in Umoja after the sermon.