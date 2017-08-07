Nigeria: Iheanacho's Arrival At Leicester Heightens Musa's Loan Speculations

The arrival of Kelechi Iheanacho at Leicester City has heightened speculations linking fellow Nigerian forward Ahmed Musa with a move away to Hull City on loan.

Musa was sparingly used by coach Craig Shakespeare who took over from Claudio Ranieri last season, and the arrival of Iheanacho means the manager now has more options in the role where Musa plays.

Linked with a move to West Brom and Premier League new boys Brighton, Hull City have emerged as the book makers favourite to land the 24 year old on loan.

The odds of Musa joining the Championship side has increased dramatically, with the forward also keen on a move to reunite with the man who signed him from VVV Venlo to CSKA Moscow of Russia.

Leonid Slutsky the new coach of Hull City is a big fan of the forward and he is using his close ties with the player and his agent to lure him to the Tigers, where soon to be Nigeria senior international Ola Aina is currently on loan from Chelsea.