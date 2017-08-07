Sudan: First Vice President Reaffirms Support for the AU, Its Commissions

Khartoum — The First Vice president LT Gen Bakri Hassan Salih has renewed Sudan's commitment to back the African Union and its various commissions.

The First Vice President held a meeting with the visiting AU Commissioner for Social Affairs, Amira Fadhil Commissioner of the Social Affairs at the African Union, on Sunday.

LT Gen Bakri who is the Federal Prime Minister, pointed out in the meeting with Fadhil, has reaffirmed Sudan's backing for the strategic plan the AU is currently engaged in, saying Sudan would be playing a major role in the exchange of the successful experiences in this domain.