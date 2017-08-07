Nigeria: Ogun Sets Up Committee to Fish Out Illegal Drug Dealers

Photo: Premium Times

(file photo).

The Ogun State Government has said it will not tolerate any form of illegal drug dealing in the state, adding that it has set up a committee to fish out illegal drug dealers and those patronising them in order for the state to get rid of drug related crimes.

The Director of Pharmaceutical Services in the Ministry of Health, Mr. Olufemi Fafiolu, made this know while addressing journalists in Abeokuta, against the backdrop of increase in illegal drug dealers and outlets in the state.

Fafiolu said the committee would commence raiding and picketing of illegal and counterfeit drug businesses, outlets and unwholesome processed food outlets for residents consumption in the state, as from this month.

He warned them to henceforth desist from any forms of illegal drugs and contraband especially unlawfully moved from neighbouring state, Lagos to the state, noting that anyone caught in the act would face the full wrath of the law.

The state government, according to the director, "is worried over the influx of illegal drug dealers from Lagos State into the state, and the government will not fold its arms for any unscrupulous elements to perpetrate in any illegal drug deals in the state".

He added that the activities of the illegal drug dealers was responsible for the increase in the use of hard and illicit drugs among school age children, especially in the primary and secondary school in the state.

Fafiolu said the state government in its attempt to curb the menace of illicit drug-related crimes and abuse among the youths, had established drug-free club in 22 public secondary schools across the state.

The committee set up by the state government includes, officials of the state's health and justice ministries, National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria (PSN) and the Nigerian Police Force (NPF).