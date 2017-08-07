6 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Federal Government Minister Chairs Meeting for Following Up Implementation of National and Societal Dialogue Outcome

Khartoum — The Federal Government Minister, Dr. Faisal Hassan Ibrahim, Sunday chaired a meeting of the states' committee for following up implementation of the national and societal dialogue outcome.

The meeting has reviewed the plan and method of work of the committee for implementing the national dialogue outcome and recommendations which represent a major part of the national accord government.

The meeting underscored the importance of keeping coordination with the other committees, classifying the recommendations relating to the states and informing the media on implementation of the national dialogue recommendations.

