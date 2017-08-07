Sudan: Higher Committee for Collection of Unlicensed Fire Arms Issues a Warning

Khartoum — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabou Mohamed Abdul Rahaman, chaired the meeting of the Higher Commission for Collection of unsilenced firearms and Vehicles which, following the meeting issued a warning telling people who are holding unlicensed firearms, ammunitions or explosion or unlicensed cars to hand them immediately to the Armed Forces, the state commission, or to the nearest military or police units

The warning said the committee is basing its decision on the presidential decree 419 for the year 2017. It stressed that no one, to the exception of the regular forces, should be holding or possessing firearms, ammunitions, or explosives.

The committee's statement has called on people to cooperate with the armed forces and those authorized to collect those arms and explosives and cars.

It said a comprehensive campaign would be organized by the competent authorities for collecting unlicensed firearms, ammunitions and explosives.

It warned that legal action would be taken in line with the emergency and public safety act and he Sudan criminal law for 1991, as well as the Sudan acts on arms, ammunitions and explosive for 1986 and other relative laws against those who possess, hide or knowingly decide not to cooperate with the Commission and that the unlicensed cars would be confiscated.

