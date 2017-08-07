6 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Representative of State's Information Ministers Calls On Media Organs to Abandon Excitement

Khartoum — The Minister of Information, Culture and Tourism of Khartoum State, the representative of the state's information ministers in the information ministers forum, Dr. Mohamed Yousif Al-Degair, has called on the different media organs to abandon excitement, and to work for clearly present facts honestly and professionally, especially after the formation of the nation reconciliation government and the start for the implementation of the provisions of the national document unanimously agreed upon by the Sudan's people.

During his address to the opening sitting of the state's information ministers, and the information organizations, started its work Sunday, at the Military Academy in Omdurman , under the auspices of the first vice president, the national prime minister, Lt. Gen. Bakri Hassan Salih, Al- Degair has indicated the importance of the media play a pivotal role in discarding regionalism and work to highlight what brings the people together and strengthens the spirit of belonging to a great nation, referring to the care that the media finds from the leadership of the state in the center and the states.

He called for an agreement over a media discourse the deals with the country's political, economic and social reality.

