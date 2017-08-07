6 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: FVP to Arrive Al-Fashir Tomorrow to Prepare for Arms Collection

Al-Fashir — The Vice President of the Republic, Hassabo Mohamed Abdul-Rahman is due to arrive Al-Fashir, the capital of North Darfur State, tomorrow, Monday, to chair the first enlightenment meeting for the Walis (governors) of the Darfur five states.

The Wali (governor) of north Darfur state Abdul-Whahid Yousif has announced the arrival of Hassabo on head of a high level delegation from the center, tomorrow.

He said in press statements that the process for the arms collection will include all states of the country, noting that the visit of the vice president indicates the state's concern with the arms collection from the citizens and only to be restricted in hands of the regular forces.

He noted that the arms collection process will start in its first stage in the Darfur and Kordufan states, saying that the meeting will review north Darfur state plan for the arms collections.

The vice president of the republic is expected to meet with state's security committees, the legislative, justice and local leaderships. Abdul-Wahid, meanwhile, has asserted his states readiness to execute the process of the arms collection, the tribal, peace and social reconciliation particularly after prevalence of security in the state.

