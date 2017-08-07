6 August 2017

Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Sudan: Minster of Cabinet Stresses Pioneering Role of WHO

Tagged:

Related Topics

Khartoum — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer, asserted the pioneering role being carried by the World Health Organization (WHO) in preserving a more healthier and secured world to achieve the sustainable developments goals.

He pointed to the global organization's role in control of natural disaster, and its keenness to provide services in the emergencies to save the human lives. Referring to the organization's role in many of the disasters in different parts of the world, and its role in providing health services in the country.

During his meeting at his office, Sunday, with the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Naeema Al-Gasseer, minister of cabinet has discussed the organization's activities and programs in the Sudan, its support to hospitals in Darfur, providing services to the displaced and affected people in the region, besides the training of cadres and the setting of strategies and treatment protocols.

The meeting has stressed the importance of concerting effort between the health sector and the organization for the promotion of level of a fair health services to realize the developmental goals.

Sudan

South Kordufan Governor Says Tourism Festival Reflect the Stability His State Enjoys

The governor of South Kordufan state, Issa Adam Abakar, has confirmed that the festival his state was currently… Read more »

Copyright © 2017 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 900 reports a day from more than 150 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.