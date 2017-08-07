Sudan: Minster of Cabinet Stresses Pioneering Role of WHO

Khartoum — The Minister of Cabinet Affairs, Ahmed Saad Omer, asserted the pioneering role being carried by the World Health Organization (WHO) in preserving a more healthier and secured world to achieve the sustainable developments goals.

He pointed to the global organization's role in control of natural disaster, and its keenness to provide services in the emergencies to save the human lives. Referring to the organization's role in many of the disasters in different parts of the world, and its role in providing health services in the country.

During his meeting at his office, Sunday, with the representative of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Naeema Al-Gasseer, minister of cabinet has discussed the organization's activities and programs in the Sudan, its support to hospitals in Darfur, providing services to the displaced and affected people in the region, besides the training of cadres and the setting of strategies and treatment protocols.

The meeting has stressed the importance of concerting effort between the health sector and the organization for the promotion of level of a fair health services to realize the developmental goals.