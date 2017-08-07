Somalia: Somali Parliament Approves $260m Budget

The Somalia Federal Parliament on Sunday approved the revised 2017 National Budget presented by Finance Minister Abdrahman Beyle.

Out of the 169 Mps present in the session 167 voted for the draft while 2 rejected.

An earlier budget presented in April 2017 had estimated a $246M expenses for the government.

At $ 260 the 2017 National Budget is the highest in Somalia's history according to financial experts.

